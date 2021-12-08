Seahawks lose SS Jamal Adams for season to shoulder injury

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks will be without starting strong safety Jamal Adams for the rest of the season after he suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder. Adams is expected to undergo surgery Thursday for the injury incurred during the first half of the Seahawks’ win over San Francisco, which snapped Seattle’s three-game losing streak. He had surgery to repair damage to the same shoulder last offseason. Adams is in his second season with Seattle.