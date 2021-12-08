Pelé in hospital due to colon tumor, to be released in days

Associated Press

SAO PAULO (AP) — Pelé was hospitalized once more in Sao Paulo to continue his colon tumor treatment. Hospital Albert Einstein said in a statement on Wednesday that 81-year-old Edson Arantes do Nascimento is “stable and expected to be released on the next few days.” Pelé’s assistant Pepito Fornos told The Associated Press the Brazilian soccer great is having chemotherapy sessions to treat the tumor that was found during routine exams at the end of August. The tumor was removed in a surgery on Sept. 4.