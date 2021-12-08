Skip to Content
Mark Giordano rejoins Kraken after stint in COVID protocol

SEATTLE (AP) — Mark Giordano has rejoined the Seattle Kraken following 10 days in a Florida hotel following a positive COVID-19 test. Giordano tested positive on Nov. 26 as Seattle was beginning a road trip at Tampa Bay. Giordano says he had a little bit of congestion and lost his sense of taste for a short time, but that was about the extent of his symptoms while stuck in the hotel. Giordano says his sense of taste is already starting to come back.  

