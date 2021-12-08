Lions coach Dan Campbell says many players have flu bug

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had a walk-through instead of practice Wednesday because coach Dan Campbell says many players have with flu-related sicknesses. Campbell says the illnesses are not COVID-19. Lions quarterback Jared Goff was among the players diagnosed with the flu who stayed home and participated in meetings virtually. Detroit center Evan Brown was the team’s only player on the COVID-19 list on Wednesday afternoon. The Lions are coming off their first win of the season and are preparing to play at Denver on Sunday.