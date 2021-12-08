Lille beats Wolfsburg 3-1 to advance in Champions League

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — Lille has qualified for the Champions League last 16 for the first time in 15 years as the French champion beat Wolfsburg 3-1 to win its group. Either team would have qualified with a win in a tight group, and it was Lille which seized the opportunity. Veteran striker Burak Yilmaz opened the scoring for Lille before Jonathan David and Angel Gomes extended the lead. Renato Steffen had a goal for Wolfsburg late on. The German club is eliminated.