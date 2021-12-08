Former Bills special teams standout Mark Pike dies at 57

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Former Buffalo Bills special teams standout Mark Pike has died following a battle with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He was 57. The Buffalo Bills announced Pike died after his condition worsened as a result of COVID-19 followed by a bout with pneumonia. Pike was from Elizabethtown, Kentucky, and had resettled in the area following a 12-year career with the Bills, spanning 1987-98. He was listed as both a linebacker and defensive end upon being selected by the Bills in the seventh round of the 1986 draft out of Georgia Tech. Pike set and still holds Buffalo’s franchise record of 255 career special teams tackles, which rank second on the NFL list.