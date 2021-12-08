Fields set to return to Bears’ lineup after missing 2 games

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Justin Fields is set to return to the Chicago Bears’ lineup. Coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday the prized rookie quarterback will start when the team visits the Green Bay Packers this week after missing the past two games because of broken ribs. Fields, the No. 11 overall draft pick, has not played since he left in the second half of a loss to Baltimore on Nov. 21. Veteran Andy Dalton replaced him in that game and started in a Thanksgiving win at Detroit. He then threw four interceptions in a loss to Arizona on Sunday and injured his non-throwing, left hand. Nagy said the decision to start Fields was not related to Dalton’s injury. He added the former Ohio State star remains the team’s No. 1 quarterback.