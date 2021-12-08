Coyotes facing eviction from arena for unpaid bills

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes could be looking for a new home sooner than expected. The City of Glendale informed the team that it intends to lock the Coyotes out of Gila River Arena by Dec. 20 if all outstanding debts to the city and the management company for the arena are not paid. Glendale city manager Kevin Phelps sent a letter to the Coyotes informing the Coyotes they owe $1.3 million, including $250,000 to the city. The contents of the letter were first reported by The Athletic. The Coyotes issued a statement attributing the debts to “an unfortunate human error” and said they would pay their bills immediately.