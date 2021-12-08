Conte says 8 Spurs players, 5 staff members have coronavirus

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham manager Antonio Conte says eight players and five members of staff have tested positive for the coronavirus. Conte says “every day we are having people with COVID” and that “the situation is serious.” Tottenham is scheduled to play Rennes on Thursday in a match in the Europa Conference League. UEFA rules state a game must go ahead as long as a club has at least 13 senior players available including at least one goalkeeper. Conte says he has 11 players available for the game