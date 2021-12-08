Chelsea draws 3-3 at Zenit, finishes 2nd in CL group

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Chelsea has conceded a goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time to draw 3-3 at Zenit St. Petersburg and drop into a second-place finish in its Champions League group behind Juventus. Juventus started the final round of group games level on points with Chelsea and beat Malmo 1-0 in a game played at the same time. Finishing second means Chelsea will play a group winner in the last 16, most likely giving the defending champion a tougher task to advance. Magomed Ozdoev earned Zenit a point with a fierce shot from just inside the area just when it looked like Timo Werner’s second goal of the night would be guiding Chelsea to victory.