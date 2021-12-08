Burrow says injured pinky won’t sideline him against 49ers

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow says his injured pinky finger on his throwing hand won’t keep him out of Sunday’s game against San Francisco. The finger was dislocated last Sunday when the second-year quarterback was hit on a strip-sack on the Bengals’ first possession against the Los Angeles Chargers. Burrow hasn’t thrown since then and won’t until at least Thursday. But he says he won’t miss the game against the 49ers. Coach Zac Taylor says he has full faith in Burrow’s ability to get himself ready to play.