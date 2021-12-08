Barcello, Lucas lead No. 24 BYU past Utah State 82-71

By JOHN COON

Associated Press

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Alex Barcello scored 17 points while Te’Jon Lucas added 14 points and six assists to lead No. 24 BYU to an 82-71 victory over Utah State. Fousseyni Traore chipped in 14 points and Trevin Knell added a season-high 13. The Cougars shot 50% from the field as they won their second straight game and remained unbeaten at home. Justin Bean had 20 points and seven rebounds to lead the Aggies. Brandon Horvath scored 14 points and Scott Bairstow added 11 as Utah State shot 52%. BYU has won 10 straight against Utah State dating to 2011.