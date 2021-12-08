Skip to Content
Army LB Andre Carter II a force for Black Knights

By JOHN KEKIS
AP Sports Writer

Army linebacker Andre Carter II has become a disruptive force for the Black Knights in his first full season as a starter. The 6-foot-7, 250-pound junior from Missouri City, Texas, leads the nation with 1.32 sacks per game. Overall, he has 14.5 in 11 games, 13 of them solo, to rank second to Will Anderson Jr. of Alabama. Anderson has one more sack but has played two more games, averaging 1.19. Army defensive coordinator Nate Woody marvels at Carter’s instincts, intensity and desire to learn the position.

