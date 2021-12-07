Sheriff grabs last-gasp equalizer against Shakhtar

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Boban Nikolov has scored a last-gasp equalizer for Sheriff to draw at Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 in their final Champions League group game. Nikolov struck in the third minute of injury time after Shakhtar defenders failed to clear the ball, denying the home team what would have been its only victory in the group. Shakhtar, which already knew it was finishing bottom of Group D, looked set to bow out of the competition with its first win thanks to Fernando’s opening goal in the 42nd.