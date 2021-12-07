Ohio St hires defensive coordinator Knowles from Oklahoma St

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State hopes to shore up its defense by hiring Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day announced Tuesday that Knowles will take over as defensive coordinator on Jan. 2, a day after the Rose Bowl game. The current coaching staff will stay intact until then. The 56-year-old Knowles was a finalist for the Broyles Award, which recognizes the nation’s top assistant coach. The Cowboys finished as the third best in the country in total defense (278.4 yards per game) and in the top 10 in several defensive categories.