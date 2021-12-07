No. 6 Villanova tops Syracuse 67-53 with Baylor on deck

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Moore scored 18 points and Collin Gillespie had 14 to lead No. 6 Villanova to a 67-53 win over Syracuse in the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday night. Jermaine Samuels added 13 for the Wildcats in their 22nd win at Madison Square Garden since 2014. The Wildcats improved to 7-2. Jimmy Boehwim led the Orange with 21 points and Joe Girard III had 11 for Syracuse, which is 5-4. The Wildcats have a Sweet 16 rematch with Baylor on Sunday Baylor beat Villanova in March in the Sweet 16.