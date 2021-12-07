New England’s Carles Gil wins MLS Most Valuable Player award

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil has been named Major League Soccer’s Player of the Year. Gil had a league-best 18 assists, as well as four goals, and captained the Revolution to a historic season. New England won the Supporters’ Shield with a league-record 73 points. Eight of Gil’s assists were on game-winning goals. Gil was sidelined for most of last season because of a bone spur and was honored this year as the league’s Comeback Player of the Year.