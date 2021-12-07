Leipzig beats Man City 2-1 in CL, Walker red card costly

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig has defeated Manchester City 2-1 in their final Champions League group game to ensure a Europa League playoff place in the team’s first match since firing American coach Jesse Marsch. City was already assured of topping the group before its trip to Leipzig. Goals in either half from Dominik Szoboszlai and André Silva meant Leipzig finished third in Group A. Riyad Mahrez pulled one back in the 77th minute for City, but a prospective equalizer was made harder when Kyle Walker was sent off in the 83rd. The full-back will miss City’s first knockout game in the competition.