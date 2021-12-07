Lakers handle Celtics 117-102, split rivalry for season

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Boston Celtics 117-102 in the latest chapter of the NBA’s most storied rivalry. Russell Westbrook had 24 points and 11 assists, and Anthony Davis had 17 points and 16 rebounds for the Lakers, who produced one of their best recent performances in their fourth victory in six games overall. Jayson Tatum scored 14 of his 34 points in an incredible first-quarter blitz for the Celtics, who dropped to 1-2 on their four-game West Coast trip. Boston and Los Angeles split their season series 1-1 for the fifth straight year.