Islanders snap 11-game skid with 5-3 win over Senators

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Anders Lee had two goals and the New York Islanders snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 5-3 win over the Ottawa Senators. Oliver Wahlstrom, Kieffer Bellows and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored for New York, which last won on Nov. 6. Ilya Sorokin stopped 30 shots. Josh Norris, Nick Holden and Alex Formenton scored for Ottawa, which had its three-game winning streak halted. Filip Gustavsson made 22 saves in losing his fourth consecutive start.