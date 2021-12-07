Fury set for defend heavyweight title against Whyte

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tyson Fury’s next defense of his world heavyweight title looks set to be against fellow Briton Dillian Whyte. The World Boxing Council declared Whyte as the mandatory challenger to Fury. The organization ordered “the start of the free negotiations period” between the two fighters. Fury retained his WBC belt by beating Deontay Wilder in October to complete their trilogy. If the fight with Fury is secured, it would be Whyte’s first shot at a world title.