WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Kalu Ezikpe had 18 points to lead five Old Dominion players in double figures as the Monarchs beat William & Mary 74-59. Jaylin Hunter added 16 points for the Monarchs on Tuesday night. D’Angelo Stines chipped in 13, Mekhi Long scored 11 and C.J. Keyser had 10. Tyler Rice led the Tribe with 16 points.