Cristobal arrives at Miami, says it’s ‘time to go to work’

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

Miami welcomed new coach Mario Cristobal with an introductory news conference in Coral Gables, Florida. It happened roughly 24 hours after finalizing the deal and the firing of coach Manny Diaz. Cristobal met with his new team then went down to the practice field for the event where boosters, trustees and former players celebrated the hire. He says he wants the Hurricanes to again be a feared team no one wants to play.