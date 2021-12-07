China cleared to play in men’s hockey at Beijing Olympics

By STEPHEN WHYNO and JAMES ELLINGWORTH

AP Sports Writers

China will take part in the men’s hockey tournament at the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing after initial concerns that the team would be embarrassed on home ice against NHL competition. The International Ice Hockey Federation confirmed China’s participation after reviewing players’ eligibility. Players who will make up the bulk of the Chinese national team played two so-called test games against Russian teams. The team lost one game 4-1 and the other 5-4 in overtime. The Chinese team that may include several Canadians and Americans faces the U.S., Canada and Germany in group play.