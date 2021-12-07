All aboard: Steeler newcomers scramble to catch moving train

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are relying on a sea of new faces to help bolster their sagging defense. Defensive tackle Montravius Adams made an impact in a win over Baltimore despite being signed just days before the game. With Adams manning the middle of the defensive line, the Steelers held the Ravens to 107 yards rushing. That’s well below the 180-yard average Pittsburgh had allowed in its previous four games. Linebackers Taco Charlton and Derrek Tuszka have also chipped in after being signed off the street in September. The Steelers travel to Minnesota for a Thursday night game this week.