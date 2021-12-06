Vardy’s Rochester team joins MLS Next Pro, launching in 2022

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy is drawing on past experiences in his new role as a co-owner of Rochester NY FC. Rochester is among the teams that will compete next year in MLS Next Pro, a league that will bridge the pathway from Major League Soccer’s youth academies to its top tier teams. Vardy became co-owner of the team this summer. His involvement fits with his recent focus on helping young people who may not have the opportunities that some young prodigies have.