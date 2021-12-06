Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 10:00 AM

Tennessee women back in top 10 of AP Top 25; SC still No. 1

KION 2020

By DOUG FEINBERG
AP Basketball Writer

Tennessee is back in the top 10 of the women’s AP Top 25 for the first time in  nearly three years. The Lady Vols are No. 9. South Carolina remained a unanimous No. 1, with N.C. State, UConn, Stanford and Baylor rounding out the top five. Duke, LSU and Colorado all returned to the rankings this week for the first time in a few years. Oregon dropped out this week, ending a streak of 80 consecutive weeks in the poll. 

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content