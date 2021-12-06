Previously winless Texas Southern stuns No. 20 Florida 69-54

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Previously winless Texas Southern stunned No. 20 Florida 69-54 behind PJ Henry’s 16 points and a perfect shooting night by Joirdon Karl Nicholas. Texas Southern became the first Southwestern Athletic Conference team to beat a ranked Southeastern Conference program in The Associated Press poll era dating to 1936, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Ranked SEC teams had been 51-0 against SWAC opponents. It was the Gators’ first loss in 27 games against teams from the SWAC. The Tigers were an NCAA Tournament team last season who opened this campaign with seven straight losses during a cross-country road trip that included stops at Oregon, Washington and North Carolina State.