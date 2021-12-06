In The Pits: F1 down to the wire in thrilling title fight

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

The most dramatic championship fight in decades will be settled in Formula One’s season finale this week at Abu Dhabi with Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen tied for the points lead. Hamilton is the seven-time champion who is seeking a record eighth title to move him past Michael Schumacher. Verstappen is trying to win his first title. The Dutchman has won nine races this season and seemed to be in control of the championship fight until Hamilton reeled off three consecutive victories to level the points.