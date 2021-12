MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Keith Fisher III had a season-high 21 points as Pepperdine defeated San Jose State 82-69. Fisher made 9 of 11 shots from the field and added seven rebounds for the Waves (3-8), who snapped a six-game losing streak. Trey Smith and Alvaro Cardenas Torre both scored 14 to pace the Spartans (4-4).