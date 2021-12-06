Canucks owner says Boudreau’s ‘record speaks for itself’

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Vancouver Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini says he may have been “too patient” in waiting for the struggling NHL team to turn its season around. His patience ran out Sunday as the team cleaned house, firing general manager Jim Benning, assistant manager Jim Weisbrod, coach Travis Green and assistant coach Nolan Baumgartner. The Canucks replaced Green with Bruce Boudreau, signing the veteran NHL coach to a deal through the 2022-23 season. The 66-year-old Toronto native led the Washington Capitals, Anaheim Ducks and Minnesota Wild. His first game at the helm was Monday night against the Los Angeles Kings.