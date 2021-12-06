Browns return from bye refreshed, refocused for home stretch

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns’ playoff chances got some outside help during their bye week. Now, they have to help themselves. Although Cleveland slipped back into last place in the AFC North without playing Sunday, losses by Baltimore, Cincinnati, Las Vegas and Denver helped the enigmatic Browns, who can still salvage their season after not meeting expectations. They host the Ravens this week in the second matchup between the teams in three weeks. Cleveland got to do some advance TV scouting of Baltimore on Sunday, when the Ravens lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers.