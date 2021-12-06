Boudreau’s first game with Canucks is a 4-0 win over Kings

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Bruce Boudreau got his first win as coach of the Canucks on Monday as Vancouver blanked the Los Angeles Kings 4-0. The victory came less than 24 hours after the Canucks cleaned house. Vancouver’s Thatcher Demko had 30 saves to collect his first shutout of the season. Brock Boeser and J.T. Miller each had a power-play goal and an assist for Vancouver, while Conor Garland and Juho Lammikko also scored. Cal Petersen had 27 saves for the Kings.