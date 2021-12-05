Tyrod Taylor could lose job as Texans QB after Sunday’s flop

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Tyrod Taylor was benched in Houston’s 31-0 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday and coach David Culley said he’d decide if he’d keep his job later this week. Sunday’s loss was the ninth in 10 games for the Texans (2-10). Taylor was evaluated for an injury after Houston’s first possession of the third quarter, but the team said he was available to play, and it was Culley’s decision to insert backup Davis Mills in his place.