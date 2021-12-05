Rublev wins to give Russia 1-0 lead in Davis Cup final

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Andrey Rublev has beaten Borna Gojo in straight sets to give Russia a 1-0 lead over Croatia in the Davis Cup final. The result leaves Daniil Medvedev with the chance to secure his country’s first title in the team event since 2006. No. 2 Medvedev will face No. 30 Marin Cilic in the other singles match later Sunday at the Madrid Arena. Rublev converted on his first match point to clinch a 6-4, 7-6 (5) win over Gojo. Gojo arrived at the Davis Cup Finals as the 279th-ranked player but had won all his three matches.