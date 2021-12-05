Rangnick opens United tenure with 1-0 win over Palace in EPL

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ralf Rangnick began his tenure as Manchester United manager with a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League thanks to a rare goal from Fred at Old Trafford. The Brazil midfielder took aim with his weaker right foot and curled a shot from the edge of the area into the far corner in the 77th minute. Rangnick was hired on Monday as manager until the end of the season but had to wait nearly a week before taking charge of his first game while he secured his work permit. He has already made an imprint on United’s approach, deploying a 4-2-2-2 formation and getting his players to press high and play with urgency.