Plucky Hertha draws 2-2 at Stuttgart in coach Korkut’s debut

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin’s gamble on a new coach showed some promising signs as the team has fought back to earn a 2-2 draw at Stuttgart in Tayfun Korkut’s debut in charge. Stevan Jovetic scored twice for the visitors to claim a point and stay just ahead of 15th-place Stuttgart in the table. Hertha also managed to withstand a late spell of pressure without conceding – in contrast to previous games against Augsburg, Bayer Leverkusen and Freiburg. Korkut was back at his hometown club after his surprise appointment as Hertha coach on Monday following Pál Dárdai’s dismissal. Borussia Mönchengladbach hosts Freiburg in the late game.