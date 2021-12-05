NYCFC outlasts Union 2-1 to reach 1st MLS Cup final

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Talles Magno scored in the 88th minute to send New York City FC into the MLS Cup final with a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Union. New York won its first Eastern Conference championship and will play at the Portland Timbers on Saturday for the MLS Cup. Philadelphia had 11 players ruled out of the game because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Gudi Thórarinsson stripped the ball from Union defender Olivier Mbaizo and fed it to Magno for the decisive goal. New York players mobbed each other and danced as Union players sat stunned on the field.