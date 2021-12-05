No. 16 Louisiana-Lafayette vs Marshall in New Orleans Bowl

By The Associated Press

No. 16 Louisiana-Lafayette brings a 12-game win streak and a new coach into its New Orleans Bowl matchup with Marshall. The game will be played at the Superdome on Dec. 18. The Ragin’ Cajuns won their first outright Sun Belt Conference title with a 24-16 win over Appalachian State this past Saturday. The school announced its was promoting its offensive coordinator Michael Desormeaux to head coach to replace Billy Napier, who was leaving to coach Florida. Marshall is playing in its fifth straight bowl game.