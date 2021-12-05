Manning describes ‘shock’ of Turgeon’s exit at Maryland

By Noah Trister

AP Sports Writer

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Danny Manning lost his first game as Maryland’s interim basketball coach. Afterward, he said his reaction to previous coach Mark Turgeon’s departure Friday was one of complete and utter shock. Although he has plenty of experience as a head coach, Manning is fairly new to the Maryland program. He was hired in April as an assistant to Turgeon, and when Turgeon abruptly stepped down, Manning was put in charge. The Terps lost 67-61 to Northwestern on Sunday.