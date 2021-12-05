Hovland rallies to win from 6 back and deny Morikawa No. 1

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Viktor Hovland is the winner of the Hero World Challenge and even he couldn’t believe it. Hovland started six shots behind and made up ground with consecutive eagles and a surprising collapse by Collin Morikawa. Hovland shot a 66 with bogeys on his last two holes to win by one shot over Sam Burns. Burns was tied for the lead until taking five shots to get his pitch on the 14th green. Morikawa needed to win the holiday event in the Bahamas to reach No. 1 in the world. Instead he went from a five-shot lead to a tie for fifth.