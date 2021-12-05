Ex-ACC foes Virginia Tech, Maryland meet in Pinstripe Bowl

The Associated Press

Maryland and Virginia Tech have been matched up for the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in New York. The schools will meet for the first time since Maryland won 27-24 in overtime in November 2013. The Terrapins will make their first bowl appearance under third-year coach Michael Locksley. The Hokies will be led by interim coach J.C. Price, who took over for Justin Fuente on Nov. 16 and will work under newly hired head coach Brent Pry. Taulia Tagovailoa has passed for nearly 3,600 yards and 24 but will face a Hokies secondary led by Jermaine Waller, who has four interceptions.