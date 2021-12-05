Columbus snaps 4-game skid, rallies to beat San Jose 6-4

By NICOLE KRAFT

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Adam Boqvist scored twice, Andrew Peeke added two assist and the Columbus Blue Jackets snapped a four-game losing streak with a 6-4 come-from-behind win over the San Jose Sharks. Sean Kuraly, Cole Sillinger, Jack Roslevic and Alexandre Texier also scored and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 30 shots as Columbus won its fourth straight home game. Nick Bonino, Erik Karlsson, Brent Burns and Tomas Hertl scored for San Jose. Matt Nieto and Timo Meier each had two assists and Adin Hill stopped 24 shots in the loss.