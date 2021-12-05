CFP: Orange Bowl semi pits star defenses in Michigan-Georgia

By ERIC OLSON

AP College Football Writer

No. 2 seed Michigan and No. 3 Georgia will meet in a College Football Playoff semifinal on New Year’s Eve in the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Florida. The storied programs have met only twice and not since 1965. Georgia won that game 15-7. Michigan won 26-0 in 1957. Michigan is making its first appearance in the playoff. Georgia is in for the second time. The Bulldogs’ previous appearance was in 2017-18. Michigan is coming off a 42-3 win over Iowa in the Big Ten championship game. Georgia lost 41-24 to Alabama in the Southeastern Conference title game.