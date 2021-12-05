CFP: Bearcats break through and top-seeded Tide awaits

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cincinnati is the first outsider to make the College Football Playoff and Alabama is the standard bearer. They will meet in a semifinal game on New Year’s Eve in the Cotton Bowl. American Athletic Conference champion Cincinnati is the only undefeated team at 13-0. It was fourth in the final CFP rankings to become the first non-Power Five team to make the final four. Top-seeded Alabama is 12-1 and is making its seventh appearance in the eight seasons of the four-team format. This is Cincinnati’s first Cotton Bowl. Alabama won a CFP semifinal in the Cotton Bowl six years ago.