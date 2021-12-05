Blackhawks win 3-2 in SO; Islanders lose 11th straight game

By ALLAN KREDA

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Patrick Kane scored the only goal in the shootout and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Islanders 3-2 Sunday night, sending New York to its 11th straight loss overall and its sixth straight setback its new arena. Kane beat Semyon Varlamov with Chicago’s second shootout attempt, and Marc-Andre Fleury denied all three chances by the Islanders to secure the win. The Islanders tied the game at 2-all with four seconds left in the third period on a goal by defenseman Noah Dobson. Brandon Hagel and Dylan Strome scored in regulation for Chicago. Fleury finished with 22 saves. Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored for the Islanders, who earned a point for the third straight game but fell to 0-8-3 in their losing streak. Varlamov finished with 24 saves.