Battle of Florida: Gators vs. UCF in Gasparilla Bowl

By The Associated Press

Florida and UCF will get a jump on their recently scheduled football series when the teams play in the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 23. The game will be played in Tampa, Florida. The Gators and Knights announced in July three games, starting in 2024 and continuing in 2030 and 2033. UCF have lost both previous games with Florida, the last a 42-0 Gators victory in 2006. These Gators, though, come in losing five of their final eight games. UCF first-year coach Gus Malzahn has qualified for a bowl game in all 10 seasons he’s been a college head coach.