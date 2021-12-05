Ball St, Georgia St to play on Christmas in Camellia Bowl

By The Associated Press

Ball State and Georgia State will have the college football spotlight to themselves on Christmas Day in the Camellia Bowl. The game in Montgomery, Alabama is the only one scheduled to be played on the holiday. Ball State is making a second straight bowl trip for just the third time in school history. Georgia State is the only FBS team to face four ranked opponents on the road this season. The Panthers lost at North Carolina, Auburn and Louisiana-Lafayette before defeating Coastal Carolina in November. The Cardinals and Panthers last played each other in 2016, a 31-21 Ball State victory.