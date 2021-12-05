AP source: Oklahoma targeting Clemson’s Venables as coach

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Oklahoma is targeting Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables to be its new head coach. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because it deal was not done. The person said an agreement could be reached later Sunday. Venables would replace Lincoln Riley, who left last week to take over at USC. Venables was Oklahoma’s co-defensive coordinator from 1999 to 2003 and defensive coordinator from 2004 to 2011. He was there when the Sooners won the 2000 national title.