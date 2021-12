INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jalen Moore scored 15 points in shooting 10 for 10 from the foul line and Oakland dismantled IUPUI 78-45. Jamal Cain, Micah Parrish and Trey Townsend each scored 14 points for the Grizzlies which now have won five straight. B.J. Maxwell scored 19 points for the Jaguars which have lost back-to-back contests and four of their last five.